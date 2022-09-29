Anwar ready to contest seat held by ‘traitors’ of PKR, PH

PETALING JAYA (Sept 29): Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared that he is ready to contest for a Parliamentary seat held by a ‘traitor’ of PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) during the 15th General Election (GE15).

The PKR president however, did not specify which seat he would be contesting but added that the seat that he would contest must have an ‘added advantage’ to PKR and PH.

“Honestly, I have not decided on the choice of the seat (Parliamentary seat) to contest but I will certainly consider a seat held by a ‘traitor’ of PKR and PH … for example, if the party says contest for the Parliamentary seat in Gombak, I will contest,” he said.

Anwar said this during a question and answer session at a programme called Sembang Kencang KLS @ Anwar Ibrahim organised by the Kelab Wartawan Kuala Lumpur & Selangor, here yesterday.

Anwar said the sentiment and support of voters in Port Dickson was much stronger than when he was contesting in the Port Dickson by-election in October 2018.

Members of Parliament who had deserted PKR and joined Bersatu are Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak), Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo), and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau). — Bernama