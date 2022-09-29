Bobby: Gagasan Anak Sarawak didn’t materialise because Sedar pulled out

BINTULU (Sept 29): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William said Gagasan Anak Sarawak (GAS) did not materialise because one of its partners pulled out a few days after the coalition was announced.

He said Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) opted to leave the coalition without any specific reason given, leaving only PBDS and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

“Therefore, I can say that the understanding between these three political parties was not reached. Hence, I said GAS did not materialise,” he said in a statement today.

Bobby meanwhile said PBDS, led by Julius Enchana (Deputy President for Political Strategy), had met with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) representatives today.

“We, PBDS had tried to stand alone since the day the party resurrected in 2013. However, in every election we did not get encouraging results,” he said.

Bobby also said PBDS will be using its own logo, the original one the party had been using from 1983 to 2004.

Regarding the new partnership with PBK and PSB, Bobby said he will explain further after signing a memorandum of understanding.