Budget wishlist: Help M40 folks too, say young S’wak taxpayers

KUCHING (Sept 29): The expectation for Budget 2023, as highlighted in the media lately, generally points to it still being people-friendly.

For Johnny Bong, he understands the rationale behind such a projection, considering what all Malaysians have gone through since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020.

However, he also feels that despite the various measures outlined not only in past Budgets but also in aid packages meant to alleviate the burden of the ‘rakyat’ (people), there have not been much ‘goodies’ reaching those in the middle-income (M40) group like himself.

“We are the income tax payers, and I know tax is unavoidable when your earnings reach a certain level. And don’t get me wrong – I am never against assistance being channelled to the B40 (low-income) group because they do need help.

“That said, we are also affected by Covid-19, and by the rising prices of goods.

“I believe that our government is doing its best to ensure the well-being of the ‘rakyat’, but I also believe I speak for many middle-income earners out there that when it comes Budget tabling, there’s not much for us to get excited about,” the 29-year-old Kuchingite told The Borneo Post.

Nevertheless Bong, who runs three family reflexology centres and a massage academy in the city, was not all gloomy when asked about his wishlist for Budget 2023.

He said as a businessman and also an active member of youth leadership movement Junior Chamber International (JCI), he knew that some incentives had benefitted small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“If you asked me about my wishlist for Budget 2023, I could only wish that some expectations would be announced on the day of tabling, because surely the budget documents have gone past drafting by now.

“However, I do wish that future Budgets would include some direct goodies for the M40 group; perhaps raising the income level to qualify for individual income tax exemption, or at least provide more items for tax deductions,” said Bong, who has been in the wellness industry since 2017.

Sharing similar sentiments, Vincent Mallang Alfred said he had not seen many goodies for middle-income earners under the national budget, despite the M40 group being ‘a vital part of the country’s economic vehicle’.

For Budget 2023, the 29-year-old fitness centre operator hoped to hear more good news for the M40 group, adding that it could come in many forms.

“There can be allocation for specially-designated programmes set to guide young entrepreneurs into bringing their SMEs back to recovery or even venturing into new areas.

“Maybe this had been announced in the past budget and even implemented, but not many entrepreneurs whom I know, know about it or know how to gain access to such facility,” said the Bidayuh-Kayan entrepreneur, who is also Sarawak Powerlifting Association president.

Adding on, Vincent hoped that the government would enhance the delivery and presentation of information about the provisions for ordinary Malaysians under the national budget for it to reach to everyone across all levels of society.

“This (information) should include the means to gain access to such benefits.

“That said, the onus also falls upon us as citizens to always be alert about things associated with the budget, not just on tabling day.

“The media is, after all, so accessible these days,” said Vincent who, like Bong, is also a JCI member.

Meanwhile, fellow taxpayer Geo Allen George, 35, was confident that Budget 2023 would still be rakyat-friendly, emphasising on the welfare of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family).

“Most likely, the government would announce measures to better restructure the cost of living of Malaysians, helping to increase their purchasing power.

“Perhaps, if the government could set up a special allocation to help job-seekers land employment, especially the youths. It’s actually hard to find jobs if you have no money, so having some support would really help,” said the event organiser when met during one of his regular working trips here recently.

Geo, a Kadazandusun who is active in several NGOs, was all praise for the government over the setting-up of a portal on the Ministry of Finance (MoF) website, meant to gather public input and suggestions for Budget 2023 initiatives.

Also on the Sabahan’s wishlist, he hoped for the next Budget to improve the provisions for human capital development and mental health-related matters, especially those involving youths.

He felt that many segments in this area had been overlooked.

“I think the budget provisions need to have more coverage, not mostly going into areas like sports and culture.

“Self-development and actions to address mental health issues need some attention as well,” said Geo, who is the secretary-general of Sabah Psychiatry Welfare Organisation.