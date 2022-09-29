Car crashes into electrical pole in Kuching, cables strewn across road

KUCHING (Sept 29): A car crashed into an electrical pole along Jalan Batu Lintang late last night, causing the cables to be strewn across the road.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), seconds after the accident around 11.20pm, another car driving past found its tyres entangled in the cables.

In a statement, Bomba said the driver of the first vehicle sustained slight injuries to his right shoulder due to the locking of the seatbelt during impact.

His passenger did not sustain any injuries.

Both men refused to be taken to hospital for further medical checks after an initial examination at the scene by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel.

Firefighters managed to free the tyres of the second vehicle and found the driver did not suffer any physical injuries.

Also at the scene were Sesco technicians, who safely cleared the road of electrical cables.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station wrapped up the operation at 12.15am.

Separately at Rock Road, a male driver involved a single vehicle accident escaped without any serious injuries despite being trapped in his seat.

According to Bomba, the 57-year-old crashed his vehicle around 8.50pm and found his legs pinned under the car’s steering shaft.

Batu Lintang fire station personnel had to use a rescue tool to free the driver.

He also refused to be sent to hospital for further medical checks and waited at the scene for his family members to pick him up.

Bomba wrapped up the operation at 10.30pm after ensuring that the area was safe for other road users.