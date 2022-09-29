Ewon ready to take up big challenge of leading Upko

PENAMPANG (Sept 29): It will be a big challenge to helm United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (Upko) but Datuk Ewon Benedick is ready to lead the party to greater heights.

The Upko’s vice president has been named by party president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau as his successor as he will not be defending the post in the party’s elections next month.

Ewon, who was met after Madius’ announcement on Wednesday, said taking over the responsibility of party president is a big challenge.

“Personally, I am ready and as a party we are ready because we have gone through such a transition of leadership. Founding president Tan Sri Bernard Dompok gave the presidency to Madius in 2015 who in turn willingly gave it to me,” said the 39-year-old Kadamaian assemblyman.

He described the transition of party leadership as a positive move adding,” If you observed all the major parties in Sabah, I would say that Upko is the most proactive one in defining its leadership.

“With today’s decision we can be more focused on the state level because all this while (Madius) as Upko’s president was also part of the leadership at the national level. But to me and Upko today, it is time for us to see a more focused leadership and because we are from Sabah, it is time for Upko to focus on the objective of its formation,” he said.

Ewon added, “even though we (Upko) are generally fighting for the rakyat in Malaysia, we must go back to the original struggles therefore the party’s president must be in Sabah and be part of the state’s leadership whereas our parliamentary leader can focus on federal politics, federal policies among others.”

Upko, he said, wants to give opportunity to its new focus therefore, the leadership transition is justified.

“Some quarters are of the opinion that the timing is not appropriate because of the 15th General Election (15GE) but we must remember we also need to make early preparation for the state election and we have three years to prepare for it that is why we are doing the leadership transition,” he said.

As the president, Ewon said he wants to prepare the party for the state election and at the same time also for the parliamentary election.

As a parliamentary leader Madius who will hold the post of honorary president will always have an important role in the party’s decision-making process, said Ewon.

He also expressed hope to see more political parties following Upko’s move of leadership transition as some have served as the parties’ top leaders for many years therefore there must be a time when they need to pass the leadership baton to a fresh leadership.

“We are now talking about a two-term limit for the Chief Minister, Prime Minister … why can we also talk about limiting a party’s presidency to probably a few terms. The younger members of political parties feel left out and that they have no place in the party as the transition of leadership comes quite late.

“Upko is leading the way and proves that the transition of leadership can be done,” he said.

“When I first joined, I formed the Komulakan movement which was well received by the party and I was given the task to expand it throughout the state. Now the party has given me the most challenging task, to assume the presidency from Oct 16 onwards.

“As Datuk Madius said, the burden has been lifted from him but to me it is not lifted but passed to a younger generation and I am ready to take up this challenge,” said Ewon.