Face masks no longer mandatory on AirAsia flights

KUCHING (Sept 29): AirAsia Malaysia has exempted the use of face masks on its flights effective immediately following the announcement by the Malaysian government that they are no longer mandatory.

In a press statement, AirAsia said the use of face masks on board is optional for the airline’s guests, unless they are travelling to or from destinations that require a face mask.

“Guests who wish to wear a face mask on board may continue to do so,” said the airline.

AirAsia said as safety is its highest priority, it will continue to operate with the strictest safety standards.

“All our aircraft are equipped with powerful High Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa) filters that remove 99.99 per cent of dust particles and airborne contaminants including viruses and bacteria.

“The cabin air is completely refreshed every three minutes to ensure the highest possible quality of air throughout your flight.

“We will continue to update the guidelines on the use of face masks on board for all other markets that we operate in as we return to the skies,” said the airline.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said the use of face masks is no longer mandatory when boarding an airplane.

However, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said face masks are encouraged and should continue to be used by individuals with symptoms such as fever, cough, and colds; high-risk individuals such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases, individuals with low immunity, and pregnant mothers; as well as individuals who travel with high-risk people such as the elderly and children.

Khairy also said the need to wear a face mask in an airplane is still subject to conditions determined by the country visited.