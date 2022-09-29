KTC graduates snapped up by oil and gas industries

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Promising future in the oil and gas industry is one of the reasons 23-year-old Muhammad Uzayr Jasnih enrolled himself into Petronas-run Kimanis Petroleum Training Centre (KTC).

He was awarded as KTC excellent student at the KTC convocation ceremony held at the Sabah International Convention Centre on Thursday.

“I completed my diploma in Industrial Instrumentation and Control System within three years and I was actually offered to work right after graduating.

“However, I am planning to pursue my study in advanced diploma in the same course because I want to learn more before joining the workforce.

“My long-term planning is to work in Sabah, hopefully with Petronas and my wish is to contribute to our developing oil and gas industry. It has promising future,” said the Membakut born, in an interview after the ceremony.

Asked by the reporters on how he managed to get the award, the sixth child of seven siblings said the only key to obtain good result is having good time management.

“When I was in secondary school, I stayed in hostel. I learned how to manage time and assignments there,” he added.

Meanwhile, Papar lass Syra Olivia Rayner who also received her scroll on the same day, said her love for outdoor activities made it easier to fit into the male-dominated career.

Although she was nervous with her first assignment offshore, it eventually went well and she is committed to perform better.

“I am currently attached to Petra Energy as an instrument technician, and my job is based on projects.

“I have been on the platform for several times and I feel it was not that difficult because I am an outdoor type girl.

“However to me, the most important is to have teamwork spirit because working in oil and gas industry we need to learn many things from others in order to improve,” she said.

Meanwhile another graduate Sarifuddin Usman from Tawau said as the first child having a diploma is the pride of the family.

Graduated from Petronas means he is showing a good example to his siblings to perform better in their academic.

“As the first child from five siblings, I am so proud for having the opportunity to provide for my family.

“As a Petronas KTC graduate, both my parents are also proud of me and they are hoping this achievement will encourage my younger siblings to study harder,” he said.

Sarifuddin, son of a lorry driver is currently working as a freelance contractor for MCOR Sdn Bhd.

Having the opportunity to work offshore, Sarifuddin enjoys his job and hoping to develop his skills by learning from the company.

Uzayr, Syra and Sarifuddin are among 174 KTC graduates with nearly 100 per cent employment by the oil and gas as well as by other industries.

Chief Executive Officer Idris Ibrahim said KTC was set up in 2011 as part of Petronas corporate social responsibility programme in Sabah to support the state’s human capital development, particularly for the oil and gas industry.

“KTC is committed to developing and equipping the youths of Sabah with the necessary skills and qualification for them to enroll in the oil and gas industry,” he said at the convocation ceremony for 42 trainees from the 2017 and 2018 intakes.

Director General of Sabah State Public Service Datuk Rosmadi Datu Sulai handed over the graduation scrolls to the graduates.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rosmadi said “We are indeed thankful that despite the numerous challenges facing the industry globally, Petronas remains unwavering in its commitment towards investing in education and human capital development particularly in Sabah.”

This includes the setting up of KTC, construction of MRSM Ranau, annual award of the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme for students to pursue tertiary education, Vocational Institutions Sponsorship and Training Assistance (VISTA) programme with five identified institutions in the state which aims to develop the technical and vocational capabilities of Sabahan youths, as well as numerous other programmes that ultimately contribute to building talents for the state and the nation, he said.

Also present were Secretary of Home Affairs and Research Datuk Awang Shaminan Awang Sahari, Head of Human Capital Investment, Petronas Group Human Resource Management Syed Mohamad Muhafiz Syed Bakar and Head of Petronas Sabah and Labuan Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab.

KTC is the first institution in Sabah to be recognised as an Accredited Centre by the Department of Skills Development under the Ministry of Human Resources. It offers a three-year full-time diploma-level training in Industrial Instrumentation and Control System – Monitoring and Control (Level 4), Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM).

KTC is also currently collaborating with Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM) to provide scaffolding training for Sabahan youths under the VISTA programme.