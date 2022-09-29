Lee: Ministry makes continuous learning culture to gain knowledge, expertise

KUCHING (Sept 29): Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) subscribes to the culture of continuous learning to equip its officers and staff with the necessary knowledge and expertise for their tasks at hand, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Based on that principle, the ministry has conducted a series of courses including Financial Management, Legal Understanding especially in relation to the transport sector and the technicalities on transport projects, he said when closing a course entitled ‘Forensic Observation and Analysis on Reinforced Concrete’ yesterday.

A total of 40 officers from MOTS and its agency Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) attended the course from Sept 25 to 28 at Pullman Hotel here.

This course, the third technical related course conducted by the ministry, taught the participants on the fundamentals of reinforced concrete and required skills to analyse and assess the condition of reinforced concrete as well as its management and repair defects.

The first course was on the CIDB Safety Induction Course in February 2021 followed by a course on Post Contract Project Management for Project Delivery Excellence held in November 2021.

Lee reminded the participants that they should by now be equipped with skills to carry out routine inspection for proper maintenance practices especially for the existing 192 wharves and jetties under the care of SRB, as well as in other structural aspects of the transport sector.

He also urged them to continue pursuing knowledge and improve their skills so that they can perform their duties efficiently and effectively and contribute towards the development of the state.

Ir Tiong King Wei, who has served the government for over 30 years, was the course instructor.

“The ministry would continue to conduct skill enhancement for the officers based on current and future needs of the ministry in the Land Transport and Logistics sector, Marine and Riverine sector and the Aviation sector to develop a safe, reliable, environment friendly and efficient transport sector in Sarawak,” said Lee.

His deputy ministers Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Dato Henry Harry Jinep as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik were among those present at the closing.