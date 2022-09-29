Man lost on hunting trip in Simunjan found unhurt

KUCHING (Sept 29): A man who went missing during a hunting trip near Kampung Kesindu in Simunjan on Sept 23 has been found safe and sound around 12.25pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Yap Sio Pheng, 50, was found sitting on a huge boulder near a river in the jungle at Kampung Gawang Baru.

Yap went hunting in the jungle with a friend named Allison on the night of Sept 22.

It was around 5am the next morning when they both decided to take a rest at a hut in the jungle.

Allison then decided to continue his way back to the village while leaving Yap a few steps behind.

Moments later, Allison heard his name being called out by Yap from the direction of the hut and made his way to the hut, only to discover that Yap was no longer there.

He searched for Yap in the nearby area but failed to locate him. He decided to walk back to Kampung Sindang where he was joined by another friend to look for Yap.

Both searched for Yap in the jungles between 7am and 12noon and found no clues to his whereabouts.

On Sept 24, Allison went to Yap’s village in Kampung Sebangkoi and learnt that the villagers had not seen Yap since the hunting trip.

A police report on Yap’s disappearance was filed at the Simunjan police station around 8.30pm on Sept 25 by Allison, together with the village chief from Kampung Sebangkoi.

A search and rescue operation was then launched by Bomba Simunjan, together with the police, Civil Defence Force and several villagers at the jungles on Sept 26.

The search and rescue operation was divided into two groups, combing the area within a 16km radius from where he was last seen, up to Kampung Kesindu.