Minister: Almost RM900 mln spent on infrastructure development in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has spent almost RM900 million to develop basic infrastructure, the economy and human capital in Sarawak.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the expenditure was for basic infrastructure development projects such as under the Rural Road Programme (JALB), Rural Electricity Supply Programme (BELB) and Rural Water Supply Projects (BALB).

“For 2022, we have an allocation of about RM900 million for Sarawak and at the same time, there are projects that are continued from 2021 and have not been completed yet.

“In addition, the Sarawak government has several ongoing infrastructure projects of its own using the state budget,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, here today.

On the meeting, Mahdzir said the Sarawak government and KPLB agreed to improve coordination for all ongoing development projects and those yet to be implemented in the state to ensure no overlapping between the state and KPLB’s budgets in implementing a project.

“So far, no KPLB project has been stopped in Sarawak due to the cost-saving factor following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. – Bernama