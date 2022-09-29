Miri fishermen hope Budget 2023 offers more aid without bureaucracy

MIRI (Sept 29): Fishermen here hope Budget 2023 will include greater help for them such as an increase in cost-of-living aid and special cash assistance during the monsoon season.

They also called for any assistance allocated to fishermen to be given immediately and channelled directly to them without any bureaucracy so they can cope with the increasing cost of living and operating costs.

Abdul Mutalib Jaludin, 55, complained the slow process of renewing his fishing licence was making life even more difficult.

“We always renew our license much earlier, sometimes months before the expiry date. But the process can also take months.

“So, when our licences expire, all our assistance will be stopped even though we still go out to sea to make a living. This is the problem that I’m currently facing. It’s been months and my licence is still not ready.

“I’ve made enquiries at the Fisheries Department about this but have been receiving the same reply from them that there are too many fishermen here and the process will take time,” he explained when met at Tamu Ikan Pantai Kampung Batu Satu, Jalan Lutong-Kuala Baram.

Abdul Mutalib called on the authorities concerned to look into the matter and find a solution to prevent the problem from recurring.

He opined it was unfair to punish fishermen as they were not the ones delaying the licence renewal process.

Abdul Mutalib also expressed his frustration over an unfulfilled RM300 monthly allowance promised by the state government during the monsoon season.

“We were told before the pandemic that we will receive this allowance to help us cope. The assistance was announced by our Chief Minister (Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But almost three years have passed since the pandemic and we have not received a single sen. I hope they will fulfil everything they announce in Budget 2023 later,” he said.

He added his expired licence also meant he was not entitled to purchase subsidised fuel for his boat.

Two other fishermen, Haizanni Hasan, 37, and Jamil Yakob, 39, also hoped Budget 2023 would allocate extra funding to help fishermen during the monsoon season.

“Assistance for the monsoon season is very important as it is very difficult for us to make a living during this time.

“Due to the bad weather, which normally starts in October and lasts until January, we will be lucky if we can make any trip to the sea. Our only source of income will be affected by almost 70 per cent,” said Haizanni.

He hoped the government would consider giving fishermen a special allowance during this period as well as increase subsidies to address rising operations costs.

“The price of 2T (motor oil) has also gone up. It is a burden for us because we use this oil for our boat engines during every trip.

“Apart from that, the price of fishing nets has also gone up. One net can cost up to RM100 depending on quality,” he said.

Fellow fisherman Yahya Drahim, 65, said he hoped the federal government will increase the RM300 monthly allowance to RM500 under Budget 2023.

“The cost of things has gone up. RM300 is not enough because the cost of our operations such as fuel, motor oil, fishing nets, and others have also gone up.

“I hope the federal government will hear our pleas and give us some good news in Budget 2023,” added Yahya.