Miri man charged with failing to produce MyKad released on RM1,000 bail

MIRI (Sept 29): The Magistrates’ Court here fixed Oct 21 for further mention of the case involving a man accused of failing to produce his identity card when requested to do so by the police.

Bong Chee Jan was ordered to be released on RM1,000 bail with one local surety pending the date.

The 54-year-old from Taman Bayshore, Jalan Pantai here was charged under Rule 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which provides for a jail term of up to three years, or a fine up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused allegedly failed to produce his MyKad when asked to do so by the police during an inspection in front of a workshop at Jalan Pujut Padang Kerbau here at 10.30am on Sept 28.

No plea was taken from the accused.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted before Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen via Zoom.