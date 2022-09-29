Miri’s SMK Dato Permaisuri sets record for longest PBL STEM module line

MIRI: SMK Dato Permaisuri (SMKDP) Miri has entered Malaysia Book Of Records (MYBOR) for the country’s ‘Longest Project-Based Learning (PBL) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Module Line’ today.

The school successfully arranged the modules in a 267m line at the it’s Dewan Perdana.

The record was verified and announced by MYBOR senior record consultant Yeoh Tiong Chin at a special ceremony held at the school. He also presented MYBOR certificate to the school principal, Donny Dahlan.

Present to witness the historical event was Pujut assemblyman and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

Donny said there was a total of 691 PBL STEM project collection arranged in a line to create the record.

Among other objectives of the activity was to recognise the hard work of students and teachers in producing their PBL STEM projects.

The record breaking project involved 1,234 students, 88 teachers and 15 members of Executive Group (AKP).

Meanwhile, Yii in his address at the ceremony said PBL was a learning method that allowed students to explore a given topic and create a product at the end of the learning process.

In this new normal, he said PBL was the most suitable method to help students learn.

Among competitions organised by the school included ‘futuristic bridge’, lip balm making and bird house making.

Yii added that all the projects needed ideas and suggestions from students while teachers play the role of catalysts or coaches

At the end of the project, the students’ work was presented personally by the students in front of juries for points.

“Activities like this not only assess the creativity aspects of the student, but also their communication and language skills when presenting their work as well as their cognitive and early mathematics skill such as measuring and knowing what shapes were needed,” said Yii.

At the event, the school also presented incentives to 23 students who excelled in their 2021 SPM examination.

Funding for the incentives were from Yii’s allocation, the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and the SMK Dato Permaisuri Berhad Cooperative.

Also present at the ceremony were Ministry of Education Malaysia Curriculum Development Division Officer Zamhari Azman and SMKDP PTA chairman Nicholas Lim.