Missing man found dead in Beluran river

BELURAN (Sept 29): A man who was reported missing while fishing in the river at Kampung Obah Paitan Beluran on Wednesday, was found dead on Thursday morning.

Beluran fire and rescue station chief Edoen Macheal said villagers found the body of Arasin Atang, 56, around 8.10am, a couple of meters from where he was first reported missing.

The body was handed to the police for further action before the search and rescue operation ended at 11.20am, said Edoen.

The victim was catching fish in the river when he was reported missing around 1pm.

A search and rescue operation was immediately carried out by the Beluran fire and rescue personnel with assistance from villagers.

The operation resumed on Thursday at 7am before the body was discovered an hour later.