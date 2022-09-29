MPC Sarawak to publish State Productivity Report

KUCHING (Sept 29): Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak will publish a State Productivity Report that assesses Sarawak’s productivity performance and competitiveness.

“This report is more macro and focuses on understanding Sarawak’s productivity performance.

“It will also suggest productivity focus areas to support Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy Plan (PCDS) 2030,” said Sarawak’s Economic Planning Unit (EPU) acting director Rozaini Mohammad Zahir.

Speaking at the launch of Sarawak State Productivity Improvement Strategic Planning Workshop at Sarawak Regional MPC Training Block in Demak Laut here today, Rozaini added that the report will provide input to policy makers to increase the profile of Sarawak as a preferred destination for investors.

On the workshop organised by MPC Sarawak in collaboration with EPU Sarawak, she said its objective was to understand productivity performance of economic sectors in Sarawak in pursuit of PCDS 2030 goals.

Meanwhile, in her welcoming speech, Sarawak MPC director Nor Hafizah Mohd Arop said the publication of the State Productivity Report will be the outcome of the workshop which analyses the state’s productivity and competitiveness performance with proposals for improvement.

“This report will then be a reference for policy makers to formulate strategies to improve the economy and productivity of the state.

“This is our goal under the Productive Sarawak initiative. MPC will be a facilitator to positively impact the state’s economy and productivity performance,” she stated.

She added that MPC is taking steps to help the state government measure and monitor productivity performance and propose targeted productivity improvement programmes to achieve the goal of a Productive State.

The workshop was attended by MPC senior economists namely Prof Dr Muzafar Shah Habibulah and Dr Muhammad Daaniyall Abd Rahman, facilitators, representatives of the federal and state governments, local authorities and industry associations.

During the workshop, details of proposals were identified through a comprehensive engagement session with various stakeholders.