Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri applies to join GRS

KENINGAU (Sept 29): Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (AN) has applied to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as a welcome to the vision of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who called for the unity of local parties to prioritize the interests of the people and the development of Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Henrynus Amin, said the effort to unify Sabah’s local parties was in line with the struggle for State rights in Malaysia which was spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan for the past several decades.

“We agree with Dr Jeffrey who sees the main issue in Sabah is the division among leaders where the people desperately need unity to overcome the weakness of financial capacity which results in dependence on other parties,” he said.

Henrynus said this when he held a meeting with Dr Jeffrey as deputy chairman of GRS at his residence here on Wednesday to submit AN’s application letter to join GRS.

Henrynus who is also a former Member of Parliament for Ranau, was accompanied by deputy president Terence Tsen and Milkusin Abdullah, vice president Wong Kong Fooh, information chief Alex Wong, woman chief Datin Esther Lee and four members of the Supreme Council.

In the friendly meeting, Henrynus acknowledged Dr Jeffrey’s role and efforts as a pioneer and founder of the struggle for Sabah’s rights consistently from the beginning until now.

He added that before there was an offer from another coalition but AN chose to join GRS because they believed this coalition was on the best track for the people of Sabah to unite under one roof.

Henrynus explained that although AN is a small party, it will support and contribute its voice to the efforts of the Sabah government led by GRS to unite the people and empower financial resources for the sake of economic development and the well-being of the people.

According to Henrynus, AN provides services to the people based on programs of economic awareness, entrepreneurial skills and socio-economic development of the people through the cooperative movement.

“Our services are in line with Sabah Maju Jaya’s orientation which is being actively implemented by the Sabah government,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey welcomed the wishes of the AN delegation by repeating his statement on August 28 about the GRS concept which aims to bring all leaders and political parties who have the same vision and goal of struggle to fight under one umbrella.