Petronas awards sponsorships to 108 Sarawak students

KUCHING (Sept 29): Petronas has recently awarded sponsorships to 108 Sarawakian students for their excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination.

Petronas, in its statement, said the 108 recipients are among the 600 successful candidates from a pool of over 9,000 applicants across Malaysia.

These candidates will pursue their tertiary education on Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) as well as in other leading local and overseas universities in Australia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This year, Petronas is investing more than RM340 million to fund students in various fields including chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, geoscience, economics, law and other industry-related courses.

Apart from that, Petronas has also expanded its sponsorship to include other disciplines such as computer science, software engineering and information technology in preparing talents for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) landscape.

The sponsorships were presented by Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, witnessed by Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh at a presentation ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 20.

In his speech, Mohd Bakke said Petronas remains committed to continuously contribute to nation building and the development of its talent pipeline through various programmes and initiatives for over four decades now.

“We believe that quality education will empower our communities, which will in turn support the nation’s socio-economic development towards a sustainable future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Arif Mohd Merzan, 18, from Kuching expressed his excitement and gratitude on being selected as one of the PESP recipients.

“My ambition is to become a software engineer due to my passion in computer systems, programming, coding and Information Technology (IT). I hope through this sponsorship, I will be able to realise my dream and graduate with flying colours because I want to give back to my country,” he said.

Arif is currently doing his A-level programme at Kolej Yayasan UEM and plans to pursue a higher degree at Imperial College London.

Another recipient, 18-year-old Alif Harriz Jeffery from Bintulu, was awarded the Petronas education sponsorship to pursue a degree in Computer Science at Swinburne University of Technology, Sarawak Campus.

“I chose PESP because it can cover my tuition fees and allowances. My father works in a shipping company while my mother is a housewife and I have a younger sister who is still in primary school.

“With this sponsorship, it helps ease my parents’ financial burden. This has motivated me to focus and do well in my studies,” Alif said.

Petronas has also announced an increase in its Book and Study Equipment Allowance as well as On-boarding Allowance for all PESP students.

In addition to financial assistance, PESP also provides tailored development programmes to realise the students’ full potential and nurture them to be future leaders amidst a rapidly changing work environment.

This is in line with Petronas’ Sustainability Agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which focuses on providing quality education to youths and students.

Under PESP, Petronas will support students from their foundation studies up to the first bachelor’s degree.

Since 1975, more than 37,000 outstanding Malaysian students, including 1,720 who are currently in the programme, have benefitted from the sponsorships valued at over RM3.5 billion.