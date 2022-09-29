Prepare for floods early to avoid property damage, Tiang advises

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawakians, especially those living in flood-prone areas, should have ready flood-related equipment and gear to minimise or avoid damage to their properties, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing, and Local Government said it would be unwise for those residing in areas where floods have occurred in the past, especially during the rainy season, to just rely solely on the government to assist them.

“I have been doing some research on flash flood equipment and I discovered that there is a lot of equipment available online which residents can get for themselves, including sandbags,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He added that the government’s recommendation – that residents pack an emergency bag containing their personal belongings – is one of the best precautionary measures for those living in areas prone to flash floods.

Nevertheless, Tiang assured that the government would do its best to help flood-stricken folks.

He also commended the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) for monitoring the efficiency of the monsoon drains.

“DID throughout Sarawak has begun the second cycle of monsoon drain clearing works in preparation for our monsoon season, as well as repairing some of the damaged main drains,” he said.

Tiang had earlier officiated at the handing-over ceremony of pediatric specialist clinic equipment by Lien Dak Group to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The ceremony, held at Kozi Square, was attended by SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and Lien Dak Group executive chairman Stephen Wong, among others.