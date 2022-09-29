Road closures, diversions in phases for Kuching Marathon 2022 on Oct 2

KUCHING (Sept 29): Road closures and diversions will be set-up in phases by the district police to make way for the Kuching Marathon 2022 which will be held at Padang Merdeka on Oct 2 between 12am to 10am.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said around 9,500 local and international runners are expected to take part in the marathon which is divided into the Full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 10km Run and Fun Race.

“To ensure the programme will run smoothly, road closure and road diversions will be carried out in phases by the district police,” said Ahsmon in a statement yesterday.

For the first phase, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Pearl, Jalan Barrack and Jalan Wawasan will be closed to make way for the construction of the start and finish venue of the race starting at 11pm on Oct 1.

For the second phase, road closure and road diversions will start at 11.30pm on Oct 1 up to 10am on Oct 2.

Areas affected will be the junctions of Jalan Main Bazaar – Lebuh; Jalan Gambier – Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg – Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Lebuh Wayang – Jalan Wawasan and; Jalan Borneo – Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The road closure and diversions will also be erected along the roads from Jalan Abell to Jalan Padungan, Jalan Padungan up to the Sri Aman roundabout, Jalan Haji Taha, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Masjid and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The traffic lights near St Mary’s school towards Lebuh Wayang and Jalan McDougall as well as the traffic lights near the RTM headquarters heading towards Jalan Satok and Padang Merdeka will also be closed to traffic.

“Those who want to participate or witness the marathon are advised to not park their vehicle(s) along the roads being mentioned,” said Ahsmon.

Vehicles, he said, can be parked at the Reservoir Park, Taman Budaya, Green Hill, Saujana Building, Topspot Carpark, Civic Centre and Jubilee Ground.

Any inquiries can be made by calling the district police traffic at

082-259900.