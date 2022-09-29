Sarawak to amend Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Sarawak state cabinet has agreed to amend the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 to allow members of the public to join in operations to curb animal-borne diseases, especially in areas located along the Indonesia-Malaysia border in the state.

According to the Minister of Food Industry, Commodities, and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, the ordinance had to be amended because based on the existing one, the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) could not get any external help to do so.

“DVSS is currently in need of more assistance to combat such plague (animal-borne diseases), which is why we need to amend the ordinance,” he added.

Dr Rundi was speaking during a town hall session with relevant agencies to prevent and eradicate animal-borne diseases at the border held at a local hotel today.

He said the amendment would be tabled at the next State Legislative Assembly sitting, after it has been agreed by the cabinet during a meeting earlier.

Dr Rundi said sections 6 and 57 (1) of the ordinance had to be amended so that everyone could operate more smoothly in combating the spread of animal-borne diseases.

The amendment would also allow members of the public to vaccinate animals to curb the epidemic from spreading, he added.

“Through the ordinance, we are also giving authority to the public to vaccinate animals, especially dogs and cats, in border areas.

“Presently, only the DVSS can carry out such operations and not members of the public,” he said.

During the town hall session, Dr Rundi also thanked the state government for introducing the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) to assist the DVSS in regulating infectious animal disease control activities along the 1,032km Malaysia-Indonesia border in Sarawak.

The 32 teams consisting of 108 individuals under IBET, he added, was still not enough, which is why the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 had to be amended.

“Should the amendment be gazetted, IBET teams will be given the authority to search for rabies-infected dogs,” he said.

He said the rabies outbreak in Sarawak has been declared a Level 2 Disaster in January 2019 by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in accordance with National Security Council Directive No 20.

Following the declaration of the outbreak, rabies has claimed 48 lives out of the 54 reported dog bite cases.

Dr Rundi also said the amendment of the ordinance was not only to eradicate rabies, but other diseases such as African Swine Flu, hand-foot-and-mouth disease and many more.

He also said there was a need for an operation room to be created for members of the public to know more about DVSS, IBET and other relevant authorities.

Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development I Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Deputy Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben, and DVSS director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud were among those present at the town hall session.