SDNU calls for better internet coverage in rural areas

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) wants the federal government to intensify internet coverage in the rural areas as the digital economy is now being emphasised by the state government for the betterment of the people.

SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said he hoped the recently announced satellite broadband technology under the federal National Digital Network (Jendela) Phase 2 plan would be expedited in Sarawak.

The assemblyman of Pakan, a rural-based constituency, said he can empathise with primary and secondary students in rural areas who are in dire need of stable internet connectivity.

“And what a relief it would be for them all when the satellite broadband technology under the Jendela Phase 2 plan is implemented,” he said when sharing his wishes for Budget 2023.

He said the development of internet connectivity in Sarawak must be in tandem with other infrastructural development, particularly electricity coverage.

Mawan pointed out that setting up satellite broadband technology would be more cost efficient as far as the government is concerned and not using copper wires and telco towers meant it would be ready for use faster than the previous method.

On Sept 20, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced that the federal government will be utilising satellite broadband technology to provide Internet connectivity to 600 villages in Sarawak and this was in line with their commitment to ensure the whole state will have connectivity by 2024.

Mawan also hoped Budget 2023 would be rural-biased and that the yearly allocation for Sarawak would be doubled or tripled.