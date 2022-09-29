Sibu longhouse resident fined for having blank ammo without a licence

SIBU (Sept 29): The Sessions Court here today fined a 39-year-old man RM1,000 in default one month in prison for possessing ammunition without an arms licence.

Judge Marutin Pagan convicted Jagai Jelian on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 8(a) of Arms Act 1960.

The Section provides for a maximum seven years in prison term, or a maximum RM10,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

DPP Heng Yi Min prosecuted the case, while Jagai was unrepresented by counsel.

He failed to settle the fine.

According to the charge, he was found having in his possession 21 blank bullets without an arms licence around 4pm on Sept 26, 2022 at a longhouse in Ulu Pasai Siong.

Based on the facts of the case, Jagai had a misunderstanding with his wife.

This prompted her to surrender his self-made shotgun at the Sibujaya police station because she claimed to be afraid that her husband would use the shotgun to kill her family.

She also lodged a police report for further action.

Jagai was arrested the next day.