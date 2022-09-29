S’wak gov’t acquires lands only for devt projects, says Awang Tengah

SARIKEI (Sept 29): The Sarawak government will only acquire lands which are specifically needed to facilitate implementation of development projects, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

When officiating at the presentation of land compensation cheques organised by Sarikei Division Land and Survey Department at the civic centre here yesterday, he said in line with the state government’s aspiration to steer Sarawak towards a developed state by 2030, many basic infrastructure projects had to be implemented, hence acquisition of land was unavoidable.

A total of 162 owners of land acquired for construction of the 3.5km Jalan Merudu/Sungai Baji received compensation totalling RM7,997,859.87 during the function.

“With many more basic infrastructure projects to be implemented toward achieving developed state status by 2030, land acquisition process will continue,” he reiterated.

“Other than for implementation of development projects, the state government has no other reason to acquire or take back land from the people,” he added.

Then again, he said, any land acquired for implementation of projects would be compensated in accordance with existing land law and current market price.

Therefore, to ensure the development plan for the state would progress smoothly, the state government hoped for full understanding and cooperation from landowners, he stressed.

Elaborating further on the basic infrastructure to be implemented by the state government, Awang Tengah, who is also Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister II and International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said that special emphasis would be accorded to provision of treated water, road connectivity, electricity supply and digital infrastructure.

Giving an example, he said implementation of coastal roads and second trunk roads were to complement Pan Borneo Highway in providing an efficient road network system and more importantly would open up land along the stretches for agriculture and other economic activities.

In that respect, he felt that the people should be thankful to the state government for adding value to their land, and the people had every reason to support the government’s development agenda.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii who also spoke at the function thanked the state government for its commitment in developing the Rajang Delta through the formation of Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) of which Repok is part of.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, Datu Len Talif Salleh; a representative of State Land and Survey director, Hardi Fadilah Hamzah; Sariei Division Land and Survey superintendent Thian Choon Kui; Sarikei JKR divisional engineer Toh Chee Leong; heads of various departments and local community leaders.