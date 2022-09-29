Ting pens heartstrings-tugging on FB of dying pet dog Spotty

MIRI (Sept 29): Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting wrote a long tribute to his dog Spotty on Facebook after it died recently, with photos and videos of them spending its last moments together.

He deliberated for two days on whether to write the tribute, and finally made up his mind after a close friend persuaded him to.

In the tribute, Ting said that Spotty came to his house in July 2015.

“He decided to stay on and joined my family. Of course we were delighted and very happy,” he said, adding that Spotty was always so welcoming whenever he reached home.

“Like most dogs, Spotty loved to play. We had wonderful and memorable times,” he added.

Ting said during the wake of his late wife Sylvia Lim on Aug 28 to Sept 1, Spotty surprised the family by entering the house a few times as if to pay last respect.

Soon afterwards, he said Spotty became unwell for a couple of weeks. So, an arrangement was made with a good friend who operates an animal centre to treat Spotty back to health.

Unfortunately, Ting said, Spotty’s condition deteriorated over time, and decided to bring the dog home.

In the morning of Sept 27, Ting said he went to see Spotty at 7.35am.

“He was quiet, no noise at all. I moved nearer and touched him, he was no longer breathing. He had indeed gone to meet my late wife.

“I felt sad but I believe it was a relief for Spotty. Arrangement was made to bury Spotty same day.

“I will miss both my late wife dearly and my Best of Friend, Spotty….I pray they are now together.”