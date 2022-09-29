Trader in Matang hurt after fingers caught in sugar cane press machine

KUCHING (Sept 29): A 25-year-old trader here suffered excruciating pain after his fingers got caught in a sugar cane press machine today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said rescuers from the Petra Jaya station were rushed to the scene where the victim had set up his stall near Taman Kopodims in Matang around 5pm.

At the scene, rescuers had to use a special tool to extricate the victim’s fingers out of the machine. The extent of his injuries were unknown at time of writing.

After his fingers were freed, the victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital by an ambulance from the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.