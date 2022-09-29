Two villagers hospitalised for burns following fire at Kg Kudei

KUCHING (Sept 29): Two men have been taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for burn injuries after their houses at Kampung Kudei, Jalan Nanas Barat here were razed by a fire around 9.30am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victims, aged 27 and 28, suffered 10 to 30 per cent burns to their faces, shoulders, and hands.

Both are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital’s red zone and are said to be in stable condition.

During the fire, two wooden houses were totally destroyed, while the walls of a third house were damaged by the fast-spreading flames.

A total of 21 firefighters from the Batu Lintang, Padungan, and Petra Jaya fire stations managed to prevent the fire from spreading to a fourth house.

The two houses which were destroyed each had an estimated floor area of 55.7 square metres.

In a separate incident, a two-storey vacant house at Jalan Jambatan Gantung was partially damaged by a fire around 10.30pm last night.

At the scene, firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations discovered that the fire had broken out from the house’s ceiling and soon spread to its roof.

The fire was brought under control by 10.50pm and the whole operation ended at 11.04pm.