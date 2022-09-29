Uggah warns Sarawak’s agencies not to have false sense of security

MIRI (Sept 29): Security forces and the relevant agencies in Sarawak have been warned not to have a false sense of security due to the peaceful conditions in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they must continue improving on weaknesses in understanding their roles and responsibilities under the National Security Council (MKN) directives to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country are always protected and maintained.

He said Malaysia’s position with land and maritime borders along a strategic route makes it vulnerable to threats of cross-border crime such as terrorism, smuggling, human trafficking, organised crime, and piracy at sea.

“Therefore, the role of the security forces and the readiness of all parties are very important to control and curb any security threats to the country. As Malaysians, we are all responsible in ensuring the sovereignty and security of our country are always protected and maintained.

“‘Air yang tenang jangan disangka tiada buaya’ (don’t think calm waters do not harbour crocodiles) or live with a false sense of security when we are in a peaceful situation,” he said in a speech read by Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung for the closing of ‘Latih Amal Ex-MPACCT 2022’ on Wednesday.

Jointly conducted by the MKN Sarawak and the Miri Port Authority (MPA), the exercise involved 350 participants representing 30 relevant agencies.

“National disaster management is highly dependent on dynamic information which is prompt and precise from the field.

“At present, national disaster management still practices conventional information gathering methods, which is not in line with current technological developments. This had caused the process of report preparation, analysis, decision-making, and data management to have significant weaknesses in the context of interoperability between the parties involved in disaster management,” added Uggah.

Among those present were MKN Sarawak director Sophian Isswandy Ismail and MPA technical and assets management senior manager Jos Radu, who represented MPA general manager Serawa Budol.