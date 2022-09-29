Willie: 30 new telco towers approved by KKMM for Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Sept 29): A total of 30 new telecommunications towers have been approved by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) for Puncak Borneo constituency, said its member of parliament Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said in a statement that these telco towers are being implemented under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

He revealed the towers in Kampung Bunga, Tarat Melawi and Bisira Rayang are currently under construction and are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Four more towers under Jendela to be built in Teng Bukap, Sungai Pinang, Plaman Baki and Kampung Podam are currently at the land acquisition stage.

“A total of 23 towers are still in the process of acquiring suitable land, namely in Kampung Biya Parang, Kiding, Sapit, Karu, Bunuk, Sitang, Pulau Kandis, Annah Rais, Tijirak, Annah Sibuang, Danu, Giam Baru, Abang, Biya Kamas, Plaman Payang, Patung and Gayu,” he said.

He also said there are 27 telco towers under Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) which have also been approved for ​​Puncak Borneo.

According to him, 15 of these towers have already been built and two more are in the process of determining the location as required.

In addition to the Jendela programme, Willie said the government also implemented the Point of Presence (PoP) Project to provide fibre optic connectivity to schools and industrial areas.

“The digitalisation project throughout the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency with the installation of a fibre optic network is also being actively implemented to ensure that the people do not fall out of the digital economy programme,” he said.