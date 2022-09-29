Youths claim trial to beating man with baton in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 29): Four youths aged between 18 and 20 claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to causing grievous hurt to a man using a baton at Jalan Bako.

They face a charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and also a possible fine or caning.

Judge Jason Juga released all four on RM10,000 bail each with RM3,000 deposit and two local sureties with permanent employment and residence.

They were also ordered not to harass the victim personally through their agents and are also required to report themselves to the nearest police station once a month.

The judge also fixed Nov 2 for case management.

According to the charge, the four youths allegedly caused grievous hurt to a 33-year-old man on Sept 23, 2022, at Pine Villa Garden, Jalan Bako here around 12.30am.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim’s mother, who is the complainant, received a call from her daughter-in-law saying that the victim had been sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) by unknown men.

Members of the public had found the victim in a weak state, lying by the side of the road in Demak Laut.

The doctor who treated the victim informed the complainant that her son suffered a brain bleed and a broken right hand.

The complainant then lodged a police report for further action and the four youths were subsequently arrested on Sept 25.

The investigation of the case revealed that the four young men had allegedly struck the victim on his head and body using a baton.

It is understood that the victim was a former employer of two of the accused.

The four youths were represented by counsel Sim Kiat Leng and Brenda Chong, while deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff conducted the prosecution.