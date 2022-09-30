Ahmad Maslan: Umno wants GE15 this year, Ismail Sabri will meet Agong with proposed date

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 30): Umno insists Parliament should be dissolved as soon as possible for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held this year, said secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

After a 90-minute meeting of the Umno Supreme Council, he said vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the prime minister, would meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at an unspecified date for this reason.

“The dissolution of Parliament should be held in the near future to enable the 15th General Election to be held this year as well.

“Based on this decision, the prime minister will present the proposed dissolution date to His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in accordance with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution.”

He added that the decision from tonight’s meeting was based on Umno’s consistent position that the mandate should be returned to Malaysians to elect a new government.

Accordingly, Ahmad Maslan said Umno’s election machinery at all levels were instructed to finalise preparations for the general election. – Malay Mail

