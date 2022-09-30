Alice Jawan now permanent secretary of Ministry of Transport Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 30): Dato Alice Jawan is now the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS).

Alice takes over the post from Datu Buckland Bangik who is said to be promoted to Deputy State Secretary.

Alice’s appointment was announced by MOTS via a press statement yesterday also informed that they held a Thanksgiving dinner themed ‘Sanjungan Budi Setulus Kasih’ for Buckland at the Waterfront Hotel here on Sept 27.

Alice, the out-going permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications, will report for duty at the MOTS on Oct 3, 2022.

Also attending the dinner were state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, his deputies Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Dato Henry Harry Jinep and representatives of its agencies including Dr Murni Suhaili and Lt Col (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong.