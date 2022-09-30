All except three Sabah districts record new infections

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Sabah recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with almost all the districts recorded new infections.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said only three districts recorded zero infection namely Kuala Penyu, Tambunan and Telupid.

“Kota Kinabalu remains the district with the highest number of daily infections with 40 cases on Friday, Tawau 18 cases, Penampang 14, Tuaran 13 and Lahad Datu 11,” he said.

From the total 171 cases, only one patient is in Category 5.

A total of 170 cases are in Categories 1 and 2, with no and mild symptoms.