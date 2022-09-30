Awg Tengah: PBB empowers youths through Belia 1828

MIRI (Sept 30): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) acknowledges the important role played by youths in shaping the future of the state as voters in determining the government, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He pointed out that was why Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the lynchpin and major party in GPS, had already moved to set up a new wing – Belia 1828 – to cater for this age group as stakeholders in moving the party and the state forward.

“The Sarawak government not only empowers youths with the opportunity to vote but also takes responsibility for their choices and the future of the people as a whole,” he said in his speech at the recent Lawas Excellence Youth Carnival (BLX) 2022 which was participated by over 1,000 youth in the Lawas district.

This new wing is to cater for youths aged 18 to 28 years in the party to differentiate it from the Youth Wing where the age limit is 40 years, a development prompted by automatic voter registration for Malaysians aged 18 years and above following the amendment of the Federal Constitution in Parliament last year.

Awang Tengah, who is also PBB deputy president, said they will play a crucial and meaningful role in moving the party forward, where this voting age-group will have a say in determining the government in Sarawak.

He commended the organiser for hosting the carnival to reach out and engage youths in Lawas district.

Also present at the programme were federal Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Sum Agong, Belia 1828 deputy youth chairman and chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, PBB executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek, political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak and BLX Carnival advisor Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Java and Limbang Resident Sebi Abang.

More than 1,000 youth from more than 20 youth associations and organisations in Lawas took part in various sports, folk games, stage performances, exhibition booths and sales at the carnival held at the Lawas Sports Complex on September 24-25.

The carnival is a brainchild of Awangku Jinal, who is also PBB Supreme Council member.

Various activities were held involving 16 competitive sports events and cultural stage performances.

Among the activities were sepak takraw, futsal, basketball, badminton, motorcycle auto show, darts, pentaque, tug-of-war, 100 metre sprint, magpie, flower arrangement, zumba, Kebaya Queen, karaoke, bodybuilding and skateboarding.