Bandar Kuching MP wants answers for long-delayed drainage upgrades

KUCHING (Sept 30): There can be no more excuses for the continuous delays and long-overdue drainage upgrades at Jalan Masjid, Jalan Market and Lebuh Jawa here which have posed a threat to the safety and security of road users in the area, said Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen.

Fact of the matter, he added, heads must roll because of this scandal and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) must take responsibility and come up with an official explanation to the public and even business owners in the area on this on-going problem.

He said on Wednesday (Sept 28) the whole area was flooded again after a short downpour which not just caused inconvenience but endangered the road users in the area.

“Before this, there was a tragic death at the nearby site when a motorcyclist fell into a manhole. We do not want such a tragedy to happen again.

“I have seen the DBKU mayor and engineering team at least twice to follow up on this matter. In each meeting, a different timeline was given but until now nothing seems to be progressing. Now, work at the site seems to even have stopped.

“While I understand there are complications or disputes in the matter, but the public do not care anymore about any excuses. All they want to know is when this problem is going to be solved as it has affected them all,” he said.

Dr Yii also said for the upcoming Kuching Marathon that happens this weekend, the route of which will take runners passing this area, his worry is that participants will face challenges crossing the area.

“That is why I strongly demand for DBKU to be accountable and someone must take full responsibility over the matter. Too many different timelines or even proposed ‘solutions’ and promises have been given, but yet until today it has yet to be solved even though it was supposed to be completed in January 2019.

“The delay of this chronic ‘sick project’ for more than two years right in the middle of the city is not only an eyesore, but it has caused so much inconvenience and has significantly affected the people working and doing business in the area,” he said.