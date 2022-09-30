Commission presents development grants totalling RM21 mln to Sarawak co-operatives

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Malaysia Co-operative Societies Commission (SKM) presented development grants totalling RM21 million to 13 co-operatives in Sarawak yesterday.

SKM executive director Datuk Zazali Haron presented the grants during ‘An Evening with Executive Director of SKM and Sarawak Co-operative Movement’.

He said SKM is committed to bringing co-operative movements together with private enterprises.

“With the support of various parties, we are confident that co-operatives will be able to contribute more effectively to the economy and the society in Malaysia,” he said.

“The co-operative movement must adapt to the paradigm shift, which is a new challenge for something unseen where co-operative officers must change their mindset, way of thinking, and the way to achieve common goals.”

He also congratulated Liew Liuk Chim for his promotion to SKM Sarawak director effective Sept 1.

The SKM development grant is an incentive in the form of cash or physical items offered to a co-operative based on the scope of assistance set.

The grant also aims to increase the involvement of co-operatives in potential business activities to increase their income.

During the same event, SKM also channelled RM200 million to the Malaysia Co-operative Commission Revolving Capital Fund (TMPSKM).

TMPSKM is financing provided by SKM to eligible co-operatives to help them implement their projects.

Two eligible co-operatives presented with TMPSKM yesterday were Koperasi Al-Bait Sarawak Berhad and Koperasi Guru Bumiputera Sarawak Berhad, which received RM2 million and RM3 million respectively.