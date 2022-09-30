CP: S’wak police prepared for any eventuality during monsoon transition phase

KUCHING (Sept 30): Sarawak police are prepared to face any eventuality during the monsoon transition phase, which is expected to bring heavy thunderstorms starting from Oct 3 and the situation may persist until the end of November.

State police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said a total of 1,663 personnel comprising 174 officers are ready for mobilisation in the event of flash floods in Sarawak.

“The police will also be working alongside other agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, and the army under the directives of the National Security Council,” he said at a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the thunderstorms could strike in the late evening throughout the transition phase.

Moreover, flash floods could occur during this phase, especially over the western and central parts of Sarawak.

Mohd Azman also said a total of 1,064 police assets comprising cars, vans, ambulance units, four-wheel drive vehicles, lorries and buses, boats and jetskis, as well as aircraft and drones, would be made available during the period.

“Supporting assets such as 54 electric generator sets and 40 tents are also on the list of items being put on standby for areas that are affected by the flash floods,” he added.

According to him, Sarawak to date has identified a total of 631 premises that can be transformed into flood relief centres, able to accommodate 188,360 flood victims.

“Our core tasks are to safeguard the properties of those affected by the disaster, collect relevant information and provide humanitarian assistance together with other agencies before, during and after the floods,” said Mohd Azman.

He also advised residents in the low-lying and flood-prone areas should prepare for any eventuality by keeping their important documents safe, as well as stocking up on dry food and other daily necessities.

“Always be aware of any warnings of the weather, and please move to a relief centre if you’re ordered to do so by the authorities,” he said.