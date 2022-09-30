Employ@SCORE set to benefit over 1,000 job-seekers in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Employ@SCORE programme is set to benefit more than 1,000 job-seekers, including fresh graduates and school-leavers, in Sarawak.

Under it, the participants would undertake value-added and industry-driven training and upskilling modules provided by selected institutions.

Funded by the federal government with an allocation of RM8 million, this one-year programme would be implemented by the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

Upon the completion of training, the participants would then undergo six-month job placements conducted by the participating companies and investors in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) areas.

One of the five economic corridors in the country, SCORE encompasses a land size of more than 100,000 square kilometres, covering many parts of the state’s central region up to the northern region.

Recoda is the authority that oversees the overall development of SCORE.

The launch of Employ@SCORE, together with another programme ‘Community@SCORE’, was performed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at a hotel here today, where he represented Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also Recoda chairman.

Community@SCORE is a programme that aims to spur socio-economic development meant to improve the livelihood of the 840 groups in areas under the jurisdiction of the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA), as well as in Mukah and Simunjan.

Under this programme, a total of 82 projects have been identified and set to benefit 650 participants throughout the SCORE region, bringing various communities into tourism, agriculture, retail and services, as well as other focus industries.

It is stated that this one-year programme, with federal funding of RM16 million, has been implemented by various government agencies and closely monitored by Recoda to ensure smooth implementation of projects.

The launch ceremony also included the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) documents between Recoda and eight strategic partners: the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD); Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas); University of Technology Sarawak (UTS); Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS); Kuching Polytechnic; Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs); Social Security Organisation (Socso); and TalentCorp.

“This is the second of such collaboration following a MoU with the Centexs in Mukah in August last year.

“Through this collaboration, Recoda hopes to prepare the Sarawakian workforce with relevant skills and match them with the industry players,” said a statement released in connection with the event.