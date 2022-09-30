Family files police report after Tapah farmer fails to return home

KUCHING (Sept 30): The family of a farmer from Tapah filed a police report yesterday after he failed to return home since Tuesday (Sept 27).

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Thian Nyok Hiong, 56, was last seen leaving his house around 4pm.

According to the victim’s sister, Thian was wearing black trousers and a collared T-shirt when he left to tend to his farm along Jalan Kuching-Serian.

Fearing something untoward had occurred, his family initially conducted a search of their own.

However, when they could not locate him, they decided to lodge a police report at the Tapah police station.

Bomba was then called to assist with the case around 6pm on Sept 29.