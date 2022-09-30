Fundraising for Miri toddler needing heart surgery exceeds target

MIRI (Sept 30): Fundraising for three-year-old heart patient Rebecca Rayam Robson’s surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN) was halted today.

“We have reached our target of raising RM40,000 as at 1pm today. Please do not bank in any more ‘love money’,” Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said in a statement.

He thanked the caring, loving, and generous public for their contributions, which meant the fundraising target was achieved much earlier than expected.

“Let us continue to pray for Rebecca, for her smooth operation and speedy recovery thereafter,” added Ting.

SUPP Piasau will hand over the donations to Rebecca’s family to pay for the expenses needed to undertake the surgical correction.

Rebecca was diagnosed with Supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD) and Large Unrestrictive Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) last month after being hospitalised for 12 days at Miri Hospital for severe pneumonia.

Her father Robson Bnedick Grunsin earns less than RM2,000 monthly while her mother Ferrina David, 26, is a housewife.

They also have two other daughters, aged eight and five.