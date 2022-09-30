Grand state Maulidur Rasul procession in Miri to involve 7,600 participants

MIRI (Sept 30): The state-level Maulidur Rasul procession to be held here on Oct 10 will involve 7,600 participants.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said there will be 127 contingents in seven categories.

“This will be the biggest Maulidur Rasul procession since 2019 as there were no major events organised for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference after chairing the final organising committee meeting at the Miri Resident’s Office today.

The last Maulidur Rasul procession held in Kuching was the biggest recorded with 277 contingents and 11,118 participants.

Dr Abdul Rahman said at this year’s event, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will deliver his keynote address, followed by the flag-off by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The procession will start and end at Miri Stadium, with the route looping the city centre.

The winner of the procession will receive RM3,000, while the second and third prizes are RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively.

There will also be a thanksgiving ceremony at Masjid At-Taqwa attended by Taib, Abang Johari, and other dignitaries on Oct 9.

Dr Abdul Rahman added there are five other events across the state during the month-long celebration between Oct 5 and Nov 10.

Among those present at the press conference were Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha and state imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.