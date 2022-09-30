Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme now available for first-time S’wak home buyers with bank loans

KUCHING (Sept 30): First-time Sarawak home buyers who applied for loans from commercial banks or private financial institutions are now eligible to apply for the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS), Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced.

He said the scheme is offered to B40 and M40 groups in the state, where the government bears a maximum deposit of up to RM10,000 which is managed by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara Mortgage).

“Now there is a request (from home buyers), they ask: ‘What about those who already have a loan from a commercial bank, are they eligible for this scheme?’

“After discussing with Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, he told me to consider this matter.

“As such, if the buyer already has a loan from a commercial bank, then they are also eligible to apply for HDAS,” he said when speaking at the launching of Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Property Expo at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He also said he agreed with the request from Sheda to provide RM10,000 as a housing deposit for free to first-time home buyers who applied for a loan from private financial institutions.

On another matter, Abang Johari announced a strata tribunal will be set up to further strengthen the management of strata titles among home buyers in Sarawak.

He said the tribunal will ensure the housing industry in the state especially on strata ownership is heading into a better direction.

“We already have our Sarawak Housing Purchaser’s Claims Tribunal, and now the state government has made the decision to establish the strata tribunal.

“This is done so that we can properly manage strata titles for home purchasers in the event of a dispute between the buyer and the developer,” he added.