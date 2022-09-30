Ismail Sabri attends Umno ‘top five’ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today attended a meeting of the top five Umno leaders at Menara Onn here.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed this when he uploaded pictures of the five leaders together via a Facebook post, with a caption that read: “Umno Top 5 in discussions.”

Besides Ismail Sabri, a fellow vice-president, and Mohamed Khalid, the other members of the “Top 5” who were present were party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and another vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The meeting is believed to have discussed matters concerning the 15th general election. It precedes a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council scheduled for tonight.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan prior to this announced that the Supreme Council meeting that was earlier scheduled for September 17 had been moved to today. – Bernama