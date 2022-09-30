Julaihi: Initiatives fostering innovation, creativity vital in civil service

KUCHING (Sept 30): The initiative to cultivate innovation and creativity needs to be applied more comprehensively in the public service through the generation of new ideas, said Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Nahrawi.

He said holding the Innovative and Creative Circle (ICC) Mini Convention should give a positive impact in the delivery of services, especially in the respective departments and agencies, and the Ministry for Utility and Telecommunication.

“Therefore, innovation that can add value to services and subsequently produce impact in improving efficiency and service delivery should be a focus for every ICC group.

“Successful projects should become new SOPs that need to be implemented in their respective departments,” he said at the ministry’s 2021 Service Excellence Awards (APC) last night.

Julaihi reminded all ministry staff to be ready to adapt to change.

“These days, the people have many channels to voice their complaints, especially through social media to express opinions, comments, or make complaints.

“Remain sensitive and responsive to the people’s feedback and always strive to provide the best service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Julaihi thanked outgoing permanent secretary Datuk Alice Jawan, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Transport.

“I greatly appreciate all the contributions and service of Datuk Alice in managing and steering the ministry for five years and 10 months,” he said.

“One of her initiatives was to introduce the next direction for the water supply sector in Sarawak through one entity and regulatory body corporate to strengthen the resilient and sustainable water supply sector to face the challenges in the future,” he added.

Among those present at the ceremony were deputy ministers Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.