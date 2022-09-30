Missing divers found off Miri

MIRI (Sept 30): All eight divers who were reported missing after failing to return to their boat off the coast here have been found alive some three nautical miles from where their personal location beacon (PLB) signal was detected.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri deputy director (operation) Commander Maritime Eizanizam Muhammad Eng said all of them, aged between 20 to 40 years old, were fine but appeared dehydrated and cold.

Six of them were found at 5.05pm while another two were found much later. Two of them are Chinese nationals.

They were brought to safety at Marina Jetty around 6.30pm and underwent a brief health assessment by medical personnel before being brought to Miri Hospital for further observation.

“Currently, with the monsoon season around the corner, the unstable weather conditions and strong winds could pose a risk to divers. Hence, the PLB plays an essential role that at times of emergency, it sends out signals to the Malaysia Mission Control Centre (MYMCC) and allows them to locate the victims immediately,” he told reporters at the Marina Jetty here today.

“We were also thankful to all partners for quick action and being able to locate the victims before the sun goes down,” he added.

Eizanizam also reminded those doing sports diving as well as the fishermen community to always practice safety by wearing PLBs and safety jackets whenever they are out into the ocean.