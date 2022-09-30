Power theft: Always be alert to activities being run in rented units, Miri landlords reminded

MIRI (Sept 30): House owners renting out their properties must always be alert to activities being conducted by the tenants such in the premises.

In making this call, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief for the Pujut branch Kelvin Hii said his side recently received two complaints relating to power theft involving rented houses.

“In one of the cases, the homeowner was informed about electricity theft after Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and police had raided the unit and found that it was used to run cryptocurrency mining activities. In the second case, it was the homeowner who discovered the electricity theft, and immediately terminated the tenancy contract.

“In recent years, electricity theft cases have increased and caused tremendous loss to the utility company.

“Home owners who are renting their units must check them frequently to avoid unwanted incidents such as power theft; otherwise, such situation could cause more trouble with the authorities,” said Hii.

Under the Electricity Supply Act 1990, anyone found guilty of stealing electricity could face a penalty of not more than RM100,000 or not more than 10 years of imprisonment, or both.

Hii also reminded all to never tamper with electricity meters.

“It is not only against the law, but it is a fire risk,” he added.