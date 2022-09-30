Rescuers find missing Tapah farmer by roadside

KUCHING (Sept 30): A search and rescue team found a farmer from Tapah, who had been missing since Tuesday (Sept 27), safe by the roadside at 9.40am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Thian Nyok Hiong, 56, showed no signs of injuries when given a medical check-up by personnel from the Ministry of Health.

The search team today involved Bomba personnel from the Siburan fire station together with the Bomba volunteers from Kampung Simpok as well as the police.

Thian was last seen leaving his house around 4pm on Tuesday.

According to his sister, Thian went to tend to his farm along Jalan Kuching-Serian.

Fearing something untoward had occurred, his family initially conducted a search of their own.

However, when they could not locate him, they decided to lodge a police report at the Tapah police station yesterday (Sept 29).

Bomba was then called to assist with the case around 6pm.