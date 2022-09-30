Sarawak police deny claims in social media of children being kidnapped

KUCHING (Sept 30): Sarawak police have refuted claims of possible kidnapping cases involving children in the state, which has been spreading like wildfire in social media.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the police have yet to receive any official reports of the kidnapping cases in the state.

“I can assure you that there are no such kidnapping cases,” Mohd Azman told reporters at a press conference at the State Police Contingent headquarters here today.

He added that police on Sept 26 had received a report from a school principal from Mile 10 who denied a social media posting that a student from his school was nearly kidnapped.

“In the report, the principal said no such incident has taken place at the school,” said Mohd Azman, adding that the case is not being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public to not spread fake or unverified information on kidnappings or possible kidnappings in the state.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against any individuals who spread this kind of fake news under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he added.

On another note, the police will carry out more patrols at school areas, and the school staff and parents are urged to come forward with any information on suspicious vehicles sighted near their children’s schools.

He added that police’s liaison officers will also be visiting schools and conducting awareness programmes more often.