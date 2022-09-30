Siburan man fined RM2,500 for threatening to kill wife

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,500 in default four months’ jail for threatening to kill his wife.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Caston Sigor, 39, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Caston admitted threatening his 35-year-old wife after the latter refused to return home from work.

The offence was committed while they were at a security guard’s post near a clinic in Siburan.

According to the facts of the case, the victim refused to go home as she feared Caston might harm her.

He was enraged during the incident and also threw the victim’s bag and smartphone into a drain near the security guard’s post.

He also uttered threats to kill his wife, a threat the court was told he had made on more than one occasion.

The wife later lodged a police report, which led to Caston’s arrest at a house in Siburan on Sept 27.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented by counsel.