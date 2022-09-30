Six get Datuk Seri Panglima, 81 receive Datuk

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): A total of 1,407 people are awarded titles, including six receiving Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) in conjunction with the Sabah Head of State’s official birthday on Oct 1.

They are Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Datuk Seri Azam Baki, former Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Haji Iliyas Haji Ibrahim, Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Haji Kadzim Haji M. Yahya, Dato Sri Lim Haw Kuang and former Finance Minister Datuk Haji Mohammad Noor Mohammad Mansoor.

The award carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’.

The Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ is awarded to 81 individuals who included Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s eldest son, Brigadier General Al Hambra Juhar, the Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag, Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Musa and Liang Caide who is the former Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu.

Also receiving the PGDK award are Harun Durabi (Assistant Rural Development Minister), Flovia Ng (Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister) and Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy who is Assistant Youth and Sports Minister.

Other recipients of the PGDK award are Assistant Finance Minister Jasnih Daya, Jaffari Waliam (nominated assemblyman), Hassan A. Ghani Pg. Amir, Hamild @ Hamid Awang and Fairuz Renddan.

Also listed as recipients of the PGDK award are Sabah Chief Minister’s office media and communication director Datin Lucy Yong @ Yong Nyen Ching, Senator Judiet Fidilis @ Noraini Idris and High Court Judge, Ismail Brahim and High Court Judicial Commissioner, Christopher Chin Soo Yin as well as Sabah Progressive Party Deputy President Edward Dagul, Sabah STAR Secretary General Linggu @ Edward Bukut, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, SME Sabah president Foo Ngee Kee, Esscom Land Operation Division Chief of Staff Senior Assistant Commissioner Chandrasehkaran A/L Muthu and Umno Sabah Youth Chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain.

There are 131 recipients of the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) and 246 recipients of the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK).

There are also 393 recipients of the Bintang Kinabalu (BK), and 319 recipients of the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK).

A total of 222 people will be receiving the Commendable Services Award.

The Justice of Peace (JP) title is awarded to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner Dato Sri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Datuk Dr Ajaz Ahmad Nabijan, Datuk Chin Teck Seng, Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Gapari Katingan @ Geoffrey Kitingan, Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Hendrus Anding, Joshua Ho Yee En, Noor Ilienna Rahayu Ibrahim, Rizwandean Bukhary Borhan, and Datuk Samsudin Yahya.