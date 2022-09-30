STA seeks expedited issuance of 60-year licence for certified FMUs

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak Timber Association (STA) has called on the government to expedite the issuance of the promised 60-year licence to certified Forest Management Units (FMUs).

In making the call, outgoing chairman Datuk Sir Wong Kie Yik said the security of tenure is of utmost importance for implementing sustainable forest management as it allows FMUs to carry out long-term planning for optimal management of the forests to meet the needs of present and future generations.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions to all sectors and industries, including the timber industry.

“Plans made for forest management certification (FMC) were affected when ground preparation work towards FMC and onsite audits had to be postponed. No new FMUs were certified yet since year 2021.

“With the easing of restrictions in 2022, FMC activities have since started to pick up again and STA hopes that the government will allow more time for the FMUs to work towards achieving FMC,” he said in his speech during the STA annual general meeting today.

Wong noted that STA members had made significant progress in FMC prior to the pandemic, as the Sarawak government made it mandatory for all long-term forest timber licensees to be certified by 2022.

“Out of a total of 23 certified FMUs and nine certified Forest Plantation Management Units (FPMUs) in Malaysia, 13 FMUs and six FPMUs are located in approximately 1.37 million hectares of forest area in Sarawak,” he said.

Wong said with the re-opening of economies around the world, the Sarawak timber industry has seen an uptick in export value.

“Total export value of Sarawak timber products has grown by 3.9 per cent from RM3.7 billion in 2020 to RM3.9 billion last year.

“There is a marked increase of 11.7 per cent in the total export value at RM2 billion for the first half of this year compared to RM1.8 billion in the same period last year,” he said.

Wong said STA is optimistic that the momentum and positive trend can be sustained with more supportive policies by the government, as many companies from Peninsular Malaysia are looking at Sarawak for raw materials in the form of logs, sawn timber, plywood, and others.

“Since the start of this year, STA had several engagements with organisations from Peninsular Malaysia such as the Malaysian Timber Council, Malaysian Furniture Council, Malaysian Wood Moulding and Joinery Council, and Muar Furniture Association to name a few.

“One very important policy is to facilitate enough manpower from Indonesia or any other source countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar for the industry to carry this momentum forward,” he said.

Moreover, he said, in moving the industry up the value chain, the Sarawak government has urged STA members to value-add and venture into furniture and engineered wood products.

“The government, through Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation, has taken some initiatives such as developing Furniture Park and building a pool of furniture designers to accelerate the development of furniture industry.

“To facilitate the development of the furniture industry, the establishment and support of auxiliary industries such as wood adhesives, chemicals, lacquers, upholstery, textiles, and logistics are crucial. It is also necessary to upgrade infrastructure such as roads and build more deep-sea ports,” he added.